IBM executive, Lufthansa staffer die of electrocution in Bengaluru hotel pool

A tragic incident at a Bengaluru five-star hotel saw two foreign nationals, a German airline crew member and an IBM project manager, die from suspected electrocution while swimming in the hotel's pool on Saturday, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two foreign nationals died on Saturday due to suspected electrocution in a five-star hotel pool in Bengaluru.

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat (45), an IBM project manager.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at the hotel's swimming pool in Halasuru.

A US national and an Indian pool attendant sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims and are now out of danger.

Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Two foreign nationals, including a crew member of a German airline, staying at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru have died allegedly due to suspected electrocution while swimming in the hotel's pool, the police said on Saturday.

Investigation Into Hotel Pool Tragedy

The deceased were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national working as a crew member with Lufthansa, and Juraj Horvat (45), a project manager with IBM, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday evening at the swimming pool located on the third floor of the hotel in Halasuru.

Two other persons -- a US national identified as Mathew Desantis (41), who was a guest at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari (28), employed there -- sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the victims, a senior police officer said.

Both injured persons were shifted to Manipal Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are out of danger, he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.