News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IAS officer Puja Khedkar's disability certificates to be probed

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's disability certificates to be probed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 16, 2024 13:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pune police will conduct an inquiry into the authenticity of medical certificates submitted by probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities category, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: UnacademyUPSCArticulate/Youtube

Khedkar, the 2023-batch officer currently posted in Washim district, had submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) multiple medical certificates, one of them indicating visual impairment, under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) provision.

The 34-year-old Maharashtra cadre officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories, and misusing power and privileges during her posting in Pune.

The Office of the Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities has written a letter to the Pune police and the district collectorate to verify the certificates submitted by Khedkar.

 

A senior police official said, "We have received a letter from the Office of the Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities. They have asked us to check the authenticity of certificates submitted by Puja Khedkar. We will verify the facts about these certificates, from where they were obtained, which doctor or hospitals certified them will also be scanned."

It has also emerged that the controversial junior IAS officer had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college in 2007.

Last week, the Centre set up a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of Khedkar and submit a report in two weeks.

The government said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify the candidature claims and other details of the IAS officer.

Khedkar on Monday sidestepped questions related to the ongoing probe against her, saying the truth will eventually prevail.

The Pune police have also been searching for her parents in a separate criminal case.

An FIR has been registered against the couple and five others after a video emerged showing Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar, a village sarpanch, allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute.

The Pune police on Sunday confiscated a luxury car used by Puja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Facing media trial, will reveal truth: Puja Khedkar
Facing media trial, will reveal truth: Puja Khedkar
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
Audi car used by IAS officer Puja Khedkar seized
Pune police unable to track down Puja Khedkar's mother
Pune police unable to track down Puja Khedkar's mother
Rahul Must Be Careful About What He Says
Rahul Must Be Careful About What He Says
Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?
Who Was The Best Dressed Ambani?
Will Usha Vance Be 1st Hindu 2nd Lady?
Will Usha Vance Be 1st Hindu 2nd Lady?
Don't see change in UK strategy: Chandrasekaran
Don't see change in UK strategy: Chandrasekaran
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college

FIR against Puja Khedkar mom for waving gun at farmers

FIR against Puja Khedkar mom for waving gun at farmers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances