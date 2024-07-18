News
Rediff.com  » News » IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun

IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother detained for brandishing gun

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 18, 2024 11:07 IST
Police have detained Manorama Khedkar, mother of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in a case of allegedly threatening some persons by brandishing a gun over a land dispute, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar faces legal action for allegedly threatening some persons with a gun. Photograph: X

She was apprehended from Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a Pune police official said.

Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil.

 

The Paud police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property), and relevant provisions of the Arms act.

"Manorama Khedkar has been detained from Mahad in Raigad district and she is being brought to Pune where, after the completion of formalities, she will be placed under arrest," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, said.

Multiple teams had been formed to trace Manorama, her husband and five others accused in the case.

