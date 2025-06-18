HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IAS lobby doesn't want to learn Marathi: Raj Thackeray on Hindi mandate

June 18, 2025 13:46 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday asked what was the need to "impose" Hindi on students and appealed to schools in Maharashtra to foil the government's "hidden agenda to deliberately create a language divide".

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hindi is the state language of some northern states and it is wrong to force it on Maharashtra, where Marathi is widely used, he asserted.

The state government on Tuesday issued an order saying Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools in the state from classes 1 to 5.

 

If the government pressures the schools, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will stand by them like a "rock", Thackeray said at a press conference in Mumbai, and demanded that the previous two-language formula of English and Marathi be continued.

"The government will be responsible for the consequences. If it thinks this is a challenge from us, so be it," said Thackeray, whose party has been stressing the use of Marathi language in banks and other commercial establishments.

The amended government resolution (GR) said Hindi will "generally" be the third language, instead of being mandatory, and gave an option to opt out if 20 students per grade in a school express the desire to study any Indian language other than Hindi.

Some pro-Marathi outfits accused the government of reintroducing the policy through the "backdoor" after initially backtracking, and the opposition Congress accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led government of "stabbing" the Marathi people in the chest.

"Why is there a need for an alternative to Hindi? Hindi was always an optional language from higher grades in school. Those who wish to learn the language always did so. Why impose it on small children?" Thackeray asked.

He said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 doesn't say Hindi should be a mandatory language in schools, but leaves the decision on state governments on the basis of what local people want.

"I don't understand the politics behind this," the MNS leader said, wondering whether the IAS lobby of Maharashtra was behind the move so that they don't need to know Marathi.

Thackeray said he had doubts that the government may make a "U-turn" as it did not issue a GR earlier after taking a decision that Hindi will not be mandatory.

"The printing of Hindi text books was on," he said.

Thackeray said apart from the school managements and principals, he will also be writing to the government to withdraw its fresh order.

The previous two-language formula of English and Marathi should continue, he asserted.

"I appeal to schools, parents and all citizens to foil the government's hidden agenda to deliberately create a language divide for selfish political interests," Thackeray said.

Marathi will cease to exist in near future, he claimed, adding that people of the state, irrespective of whether they are Marathi-speaking or not, should oppose the government's decision.

In Gujarat, there is no three-language formula and Hindi is not compulsory in schools, Thackeray said.

