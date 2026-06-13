IAF's AN-32 aircraft crashes during landing in Assam's Jorhat

An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft has crashed while landing at the IAF airbase in Jorhat, Assam, prompting an immediate investigation into the incident and potential casualties.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

Key Points An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during landing in Jorhat, Assam.

The incident occurred at the IAF's Rowriah airbase, involving a cargo plane from 43 Squadron.

Senior IAF officials have sealed the area and are investigating, with casualties yet to be confirmed.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion and smoke, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

A transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident occurred while the aircraft, AN-32, belonging to 43 Squadron, carrying cargo, was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area.

Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said, adding that the entire air force station has been sealed, and no entry is allowed.

Eyewitnesses said a loud explosion was heard, and the area was engulfed in smoke.

Fire engines and ambulances were seen rushing to the spot.