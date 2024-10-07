IAF's air show in Chennai turns tragic, 5 spectators die

A spectacular aerial display of the Indian Air Force aircraft over the skies of Marina Beach was a big draw in Chennai on Sunday, but at least five persons, who were among thousands of spectators, died due to causes including extreme exhaustion.

IMAGE: A huge crowd gather to witness the Indian Air Force air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior city police official said that one person died on the beachfront and four others in the vicinity and all the five were among the thousands who had gathered along the several kilometer long shoreline to witness the air show.

Leader of Opposition and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for the incident and alleged it failed to properly make arrangements for such a significant event and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved.

To witness the event, thousands of people stood in the scorching sun for at least 2 to 3 hours and a lot of them held umbrellas to shield themselves. Though the air show was held between 11 am to 1 pm, most people gathered at the venue at least an hour before.

Several persons fainted and emergency workers carried them in stretches and provided care in shelters. Over 30 people were rushed to nearby government hospitals with symptoms of dehydration.

Following the event, arterial roads, especially those close to the beach area, were fully choked and local trains, including the MRTS and Metro, besides buses, were jampacked.

The bus stop at Anna Square, in close proximity to the display venue, overflowed with people. In view of traffic restrictions, people had to walk a considerable distance to catch buses or reach train stations.

Though a stampede-like situation emerged for a while when thousands tried to exit the venue at the same time, police said they successfully regulated the crowd and made safe passage for ambulances.

Enthusiastic families gathered on the sands of the Marina beach, when the air show commenced with the Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF displaying their daring skills in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.

Para jump instructors making an accurate landing on the target area and the commandos slithering in to reach the target area held the spectators spellbound.

The 92nd IAF Day celebration on the Marina, between the Lighthouse and Chennai Port, was witnessed among others by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers, Chennai Mayor R Priya and a host of other dignitaries.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service personnel evacuate a man after he fainted due to heat during the IAF show. Photograph: ANI Photo

Though the clear skies provided a good view of the fascinating air show by the IAF aircraft, people gathered on the sandy beach flashed their umbrellas for an aerial photograph from the IAF aircraft towards the end of the mega show at 1 pm.

Nearly 72 aircraft took part in the air display which is set to enter the Limca Book of World Records.

About 50 aircraft including the supersonic fighter jets Rafale indulged in a formation showering flares. Heritage aircraft Dakota and Harvard, Tejas, SU-30, and Sarang, also, participated in the aerial salute.

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet performed the "Loop-tumble-yaw" manoeuvrability and dispensed flares.

The Suryakiiran, too, took to the skies to enthrall the crowd.

The nation's pride, and our own indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, too take part in the flypast and aerial display held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years with the theme: "Saksham, Sashakta, Amtanirbhar."

It is the third time such one outside the national capital. The last spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.

The grand finale was a breathtaking performance by the Sarang helicopter display team that performed a stunning aerial manoeuvre.

The Rafale streaking across the sky and demonstrating refuelling capability, and the Dakota in action was a sight to behold.

The aircraft that were involved in making formation that were namd as Kanchi, Nataraj, Dhanush, Marina, and Nilgiris.

"Chennai has enjoyed the spectacular show in its sky by the superstars - our #IAF heroes! Thank you @IAF_MCC! #Airshow2024," the chief minister later said in a post on the social media platform 'X'. He posted photographs of the impressive event.

Earlier, Stalin received a memento from Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

A defence release said over 15 lakh people witnessed the colourful and scintillating performance of the nation's air warriors with their over 72 aircraft.

"The entire beachfront and the roof tops of high-rise buildings right from Kovalam in the East Coast Road to Ennore were filled with people to watch the airshow that returned to the city after about 21 years," it said.

This is one of the biggest air shows ever, the release said and added that the annual event used to be held in Delhi for a long time. It was shifted out of the national capital three years ago to provide an opportunity for people of other cities to watch the event.