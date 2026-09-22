F-35 stealth fighters set for first tactical drills with IAF

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit confirmed the stealth aircraft’s maiden tactical participation while acknowledging both the strategic weight and operational sensitivities of the deployment.

IMAGE: A US Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jet patrols over regional waters amid tension with Iran, September 6, 2026. Photograph: US Central Command on X

In a major operational milestone, US fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to participate in joint combat drills alongside the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the first time during the upcoming multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.

Key Points The mega air defense exercise is scheduled to take place at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan from September 26 to October 12.

The hosting of Tarang Shakti underscores the IAF’s transition from traditional two-nation drills to complex, multi-nation combat integration.

With invitations extended to 65 friendly nations, Tarang Shakti 2026 aims to enhance joint operational tactics, counter-UAS capabilities, and high-tech defence integration among partner air forces.

The mega air defense exercise is scheduled to take place at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in Rajasthan from September 26 to October 12.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit confirmed the stealth aircraft’s maiden tactical participation while acknowledging both the strategic weight and operational sensitivities of the deployment.

Addressing the press regarding the F-35's debut in Indian skies for tactical drills, Air Marshal Dixit responded to ANI nad said, "For the first time, we are going to exercise with the F-35. It is coming. It has come to India earlier. It was part of Aero India, and then it got stuck in Trivandrum. All of you must have seen that. Now we will exercise with it, and we will be able to talk more about it maybe after the exercise, or we may not like to talk about it. There is a slight operational security issue here."

The hosting of Tarang Shakti underscores the IAF’s transition from traditional two-nation drills to complex, multi-nation combat integration.

"For many years, operational engagement with foreign air forces was largely conducted through bilateral exercises. We learned to operate with one partner at a time. Tarang Shakti changed that approach," Air Marshal Dixit explained.

"In 2024, we brought multiple air forces together for the first time in a large multinational air exercise hosted by the Indian Air Force... We now want to build on that experience, making Tarang Shakti 26 the next logical step," said.

Reflecting on recent regional conflicts and domestic military operations, the Vice Chief highlighted the growing importance of integrated defenses, precision strikes, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), and space-enabled intelligence.

"The world around us, as you know, is changing very rapidly. The character of warfare is evolving. Recent conflicts have demonstrated the importance of precision, integrated defense, unmanned systems, information dominance, space-enabled capabilities, and the ability to bring all of this together in a multi-domain operation," he said.

"Operation Sindoor has reinforced many of these realities for us. It demonstrated the importance of intelligence-led operations, precision, integrated air and missile defence, counter-UAS, and jointness across domains," he added.

With invitations extended to 65 friendly nations, Tarang Shakti 2026 aims to enhance joint operational tactics, counter-UAS capabilities, and high-tech defence integration among partner air forces.

Over 40 countries will take part in the second edition of the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti", defence officials said.

According to the officials, foreign nations will join the drills with a wide range of aerial assets.

The United States is set to deploy two to three F-35 fifth-generation combat aircraft, France will participate with its Rafale fighters, and the United Arab Emirates will deploy its F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, several participating countries will contribute support assets, including transport aircraft.

The mega air exercise comes immediately on the heels of the bilateral Indo-Japan air combat exercise, "Veer Guardian," which was also hosted at the Jodhpur airbase.

The Indian Air Force will field its major frontline operational platforms for the drills, including Rafale and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets.

Defence officials added that IAF support platforms, including airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, transport planes, and air-to-air refuelling tankers, will also take part in the exercise.