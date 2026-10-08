IAF Showcases Air Power At Tarang Shakti

Glimpses of Indian Air Force aircraft flying in formation during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The second edition of the multinational air exercise is being conducted at Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, bringing together the Indian Air Force and partner air forces.

Seven friendly foreign countries -- Australia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- are participating in the exercise.

Foreign aircraft deployed for the exercise include the F-35 Lightning II, Rafale, F-16, A400M, MRTT, C-130, C-130J and KC-30A.

Beyond flying operations, the exercise features professional, cultural and outreach activities, including a dedicated seminar, an industrial tour, the Sekhon Marathon, heritage tours and yoga sessions.

The ministry of defence said Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides the IAF an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capabilities, professional standards and institutional ethos, while highlighting India's growing indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in support of regional peace, security and stability.

Multinational Air Exercise

IMAGE: A Su-30MKI fighter aircraft flies during an aerial display. All photographs: Indian Air Force/Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Indian Air Force aircraft conduct formation flying during the multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur.

The exercise brings together Indian and foreign air forces for joint training, operational cooperation and enhanced interoperability.

Tarang Shakti 2026 is being conducted from September 26 to October 12 across Jodhpur and adjoining air bases.

Aircraft Take To The Skies

IMAGE: A Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft fly in formation over Jodhpur.

IMAGE: The Jaguar and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft fly in close formation, leaving prominent vapour trails.

Formation Flying In Jodhpur

IMAGE: The fighter aircraft fly in a coordinated formation during an aerial display.

IMAGE: A C-17 Globemaster III a transport aircraft leads the other fighter aircraft during Exercise, here and below.

IMAGE: Another view of the C-17 Globemaster III leading the fighter aircraft.

Power In Partnership

IMAGE: The fighter aircraft fly in a wide formation during an aerial display.

Jodhpur Hosts Tarang Shakti

IMAGE: A Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft fly in formation during Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff