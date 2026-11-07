IAF scripts history with world's highest-altitude landing near LAC

The Indian Air Force has achieved a historic milestone with its IL-76MD heavy-lift aircraft successfully landing at the Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh, marking the highest-altitude touchdown for the aircraft worldwide and significantly boosting India's strategic airlift capabilities.

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force IL-76MD transport aircraft successfully landed at the Nyoma air base in Ladakh. Photograph: Indian Air Force

Key Points An Indian Air Force IL-76MD heavy-lift aircraft successfully landed at the Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh, at over 13,600 feet.

This landing marks the highest altitude ever achieved by an IL-76MD aircraft globally.

The IAF highlighted the aircraft's enduring capability and the exceptional skill of its crew in achieving this milestone.

The strategically important Nyoma air base, operationalised in November last year, is capable of handling various aircraft types and is located near the LAC.

The defence ministry is actively enhancing infrastructure at airfields and Advanced Landing Grounds along the LAC, including Daulat Beg Oldi.

In a historic feat, a Russian-origin heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully landed at the Nyoma air base in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of over 13,600 feet, achieving what the force described as the highest touchdown for the plane anywhere in the world.

The airbase is located at a distance of around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

IAF's Historic Achievement

The IAF described the landing as an enduring capability of the aircraft backed by the "exceptional skill, precision and professionalism" of its crew.

"An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the IAF said on social media.

"A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew," it said.

The IAF said the touchdown was a "milestone" that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

Strategic Importance Of Nyoma Air Base

The strategically significant air base, located at a height of 13,629 feet, was operationalised in November last year. The airbase is capable of handling fighter jets, helicopters and transport planes.

It was the fourth such air force base in Ladakh. The three others are located in Leh, Kargil and Thoise. The Kargil airstrip is located at an altitude of around 10,500 feet.

The defence ministry has been focusing on enhancing infrastructure at almost all airfields along the LAC including the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) as per operational requirements.

It is also boosting infrastructure at Daulat Beg Oldi Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in the Ladakh region.

The Daulat Beg Oldi ALG is located close to the LAC at an altitude of 16,700 feet and is known as the highest airfield in the world.