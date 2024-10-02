News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » IAF relief chopper makes emergency landing in Bihar flood waters

IAF relief chopper makes emergency landing in Bihar flood waters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 02, 2024 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday after it developed a snag, officials said.

IMAGE: IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing during flood relief in Bihar. Photograph: X

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people.

 

"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," said the SSP.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe
IndiGo plane's engine catches fire, passengers safe
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Hyderabad
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Hyderabad
Passenger injured in severe SpiceJet turbulence dead
Passenger injured in severe SpiceJet turbulence dead
PK enters electoral politics, formally launches party
PK enters electoral politics, formally launches party
This will be Arsenal's year, reckons star player
This will be Arsenal's year, reckons star player
3 killed as Mumbai-bound helicopter crashes in Pune
3 killed as Mumbai-bound helicopter crashes in Pune
AP dy CM's daughter declares faith for Tirupati visit
AP dy CM's daughter declares faith for Tirupati visit
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Plane door blows out mid-air, forces emergency landing

Plane door blows out mid-air, forces emergency landing

Smoke found in cabin, SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

Smoke found in cabin, SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances