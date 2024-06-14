News
IAF plane with 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in Kochi

IAF plane with 45 Kuwait fire victims lands in Kochi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 14, 2024 11:54 IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport here on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI on X

The IAF C30J aircraft is carrying the bodies of the Indians and of them 31 were received at the airport in Kochi.

The 31 bodies include 23 Keralites, 7 Tamilians and one person from Karnataka, officials said.

 

Officials had said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
