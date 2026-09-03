IAF hero Abhinandan Varthaman, who downed Pak jet, joins private airline

Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was honoured with the Vir Chakra award in 2021.

IMAGE: Then IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew a sortie with then Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman in a MiG-21 trainer at Air Force Station in Pathankot on September 2, 2019 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman has joined regional airline FLY91 as a pilot.

Varthaman, a Vir Chakra awardee, is renowned for his actions during an aerial combat in 2019.

He was honoured with the Vir Chakra in 2021 for his exceptional sense of duty.

FLY91, a Goa-based airline, began operations in March 2024 and uses ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The airline maintains bases in Goa and Hyderabad.

Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, according to sources.

Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was honoured with the Vir Chakra award in 2021.

Abhinandan Varthaman's New Role

The sources told PTI that Varthaman joined the airline as a pilot in August. When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson said personal information about employees is a private matter and did not comment. Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

The fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was decorated with Vir Chakra -- India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal -- for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, as per the award citation.

FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad.