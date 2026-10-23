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Air Chief Marshal Singh Takes NCC Cadet On Memorable Sortie

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 23, 2026 19:23 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's recent flying sortie with NCC cadet Jakkula Tejasvi Reddy at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, is inspiring youth towards aviation and defence careers, aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat -2047' vision.

Key Points

  • IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a sortie with NCC Senior Wing Cadet Jakkula Tejasvi Reddy on October 20 at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.
  • The sortie provided Cadet Tejasvi with practical aviation exposure and aimed to encourage her aspiration of becoming an aviator and exploring defence careers.
  • Before the flight, the IAF chief briefed the cadet on the Kiran aircraft's specifications, procedures, and safety mechanisms, and allowed her to practise manoeuvres during the sortie.
  • The event was part of Air Chief Marshal Singh's final flying sorties ahead of his superannuation, including one with his first flying instructor, Wing Commander V S Kochar (retd), on October 20.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh undertook a flying sortie with an NCC cadet on October 20 at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near here.

Inspiring Future Aviators

The sortie took place before Singh's final flying sortie with his first flying instructor, a Defence release said here on Friday.

 

As part of the pre-flight preparations, Senior Wing (SW) Cadet Jakkula Tejasvi Reddy of National Cadet Corps (NCC) underwent cockpit familiarisation, safety briefings, ejection-procedure familiarisation and medical checks, it said.

Before boarding the Kiran aircraft, the IAF chief briefed her on its specifications, major components, engine functioning, cockpit procedures and safety mechanisms.

During the sortie, he explained various flight manoeuvres, flight angles and steep turns. He also gave the cadet an opportunity to practise manoeuvres under his guidance, it said.

The sortie provided Cadet Tejasvi with practical exposure to aviation and encouraged her aspiration of becoming an aviator.

It also highlighted the opportunities available to NCC Air Wing cadets to gain experience in aviation and explore careers in the defence forces, it said.

The NCC continues to expand its training activities to develop skills, confidence and leadership among cadets. In line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat -2047' (Developed India), it aims to provide the youth with opportunities to develop their abilities and contribute to nation-building, the release added.

Days ahead of his superannuation, Singh on October 20 flew his final sortie aboard HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft at his alma mater Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal, bringing his distinguished flying career in the Indian Air Force a full circle.

The flight was particularly special as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) flew with his first flying instructor, Wing Commander V S Kochar (retd), in the aircraft bearing tail number U707.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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