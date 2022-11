Indian Air Force aircraft will continue operations unabated to sustain India's ground forces on the frontlines during winter.

IMAGE: The IAF's Hindustan SA-315B Cheetah light helicopter carries a snow mobile.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited made Cheetah is a single-engine, versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged helicopter designed for carrying out operations at high altitude conditions. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An IAF Boeing Chinook helicopter does heavy-lifting.

IMAGE: The IAF's Boeing C-17 Globemaster, a cargo plane, has a payload capacity of up to 74,797 kg and can drop a single 27,216 kg payload, with sequential load drops of 49,895 kg.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com