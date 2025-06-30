HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » IAEA chief: Iran may restart uranium enrichment in months

IAEA chief: Iran may restart uranium enrichment in months

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 10:33 IST

x

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said that United States strikes on Iran fell short of causing total damage to its nuclear programme and that Tehran could restart enriching uranium "in a matter of months," contradicting US President Donald Trump's claims the US set Tehran's ambitions back by "decades".

IMAGE: A satellite view shows an overview of Iran's Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility,. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

Grossi's comments appear to support an early assessment from the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency, which suggests the US strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites did not destroy the core components of its nuclear programme, and likely only set it back by months.

While the final military and intelligence assessment has yet to come, Trump has repeatedly claimed to have "completely and totally obliterated" Tehran's nuclear programme.

The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran began earlier this month when Israel launched an unprecedented attack it said aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb. Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

The US then struck three key Iranian nuclear sites before a ceasefire began. The extent of the damage to Tehran's nuclear programme has been hotly debated ever since.

 

US military officials have in recent days provided some new information about the planning of the strikes, but offered no new evidence of their effectiveness against Iran's nuclear programme.

Following classified briefings this week, Republican lawmakers acknowledged the US strikes may not have eliminated all of Iran's nuclear materials - but argued that this was never part of the military's mission, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported on Sunday that the US had obtained intercepted messages in which senior Iranian officials discussing the attacks said they were not as destructive as they anticipated.

Asked about the different assessments, Grossi, Director General of IAEA, said, "This hourglass approach in weapons of mass destruction is not a good idea."

"The capacities they have are there. They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that. But as I said, frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there," CNN reported, quoting Grossi.

"It is clear that there has been severe damage, but it's not total damage," Grossi went on to say. "Iran has the capacities there; industrial and technological capacities. So if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again."

Grossi further said that the IAEA has resisted pressure to say whether Iran has nuclear weapons or was close to having weapons before the strikes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Reports claim US didn't 'destroy' Iran nuke site, Trump says...
Reports claim US didn't 'destroy' Iran nuke site, Trump says...
CIA says Iran's nuclear program 'severely damaged'
CIA says Iran's nuclear program 'severely damaged'
Iran will 'never be able to rebuild' nuke sites: Trump
Iran will 'never be able to rebuild' nuke sites: Trump
Satellite Images Of US Attack On Iran
Satellite Images Of US Attack On Iran
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again
Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordow attacked again

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 2

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 3

5 Indian Ice Cream Brands In Global Top 100

VIDEOS

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym0:41

Ananya looks fresh and fab as she walks out of the gym

Water level rises at Sangam in Prayagraj amid heavy rainfall0:38

Water level rises at Sangam in Prayagraj amid heavy rainfall

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily posing for selfies with fans1:11

Bhumi Pednekar wins hearts with her warmth, happily...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD