I will answer all questions: Amit Shah writes to Speaker

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has formally requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to facilitate a comprehensive debate on the pressing NEET paper-leak issue and student protests, affirming his commitment to democratic dialogue.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union MoS (I/C) Arjun Ram Meghwal leave after attending the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan', at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for a debate on NEET paper-leak protests.

Shah expressed readiness to answer all opposition questions during the discussion.

He highlighted dialogue and discussions as essential for democratic solutions.

The debate aims to facilitate views from both opposition and treasury benches on student concerns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday to consult the opposition for a debate on students' protests over the NEET paper-leak issue and said he is ready to answer all questions in the House.

In a letter to the speaker, Shah said dialogue and discussions are the only ways to find solutions in a democracy and he has full faith in democracy and democratic institutions.

Shah's Call For Democratic Dialogue

'I want to request you to kindly consult the opposition. With everyone's consent, allocate as much time needed for the debate. I will sit through the entire discussion and respond to all questions from the opposition during the debate,' the home minister said in the letter.

He said the debate should facilitate the views of the opposition and treasury benches on the important issue of students' protests.

"Dialogue and discussions are only ways to find solutions in a democracy and I have full faith in democracy and democratic institutions," Shah said.