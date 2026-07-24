'I Was Protesting For Every Student In The Country'

'I went to protest because whatever is going on in our country is not right.'

IMAGE: Sandhya Panaskar was detained at the Worli police station in south central Mumbai for protesting the NEET exam paper leak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandhya Panaskar

Key Points Theatre artist Sandhya Panaskar was detained during a protest in Mumbai against the NEET paper leak.

Panaskar joined the protest out of a belief that it was 'a fight for every student in the country' and to 'show this government a mirror' on various unaddressed public grievances.

She alleged that the police prevented peaceful demonstration, dispersed protesters, and detained her and her 11-year-old son, who was traumatised to see his father dragged into a police van.

Panaskar refused early release from the police station in solidarity with other detained young women, insisting they all be freed together.

Despite subsequent police questioning at her home, which she perceived as intimidation, Panaskar remains resolute, stating, 'Then I will come again' if detained for future protests.

Theatre artist Sandhya Panaskar, who was detained at Shivaji Park in north central Mumbai during a protest over the NEET exam paper leak, says she had no personal stake in the entrance examination but joined the demonstration because she believed it was "a fight for every student in the country".

"I went to protest because whatever is going on in our country is not right," she says.

"People have been trying to show this government the mirror on several issues for years, but nobody has paid heed."

According to Sandhya, the NEET exam paper leak became the immediate trigger, although public anger had been building up over several issues.

"This was about students' future. Yet the government refused to budge or seek the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," she says.

She also said she was disturbed by the government's handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

"What moved me the most was that they refused to listen to an eminent personality like Sonam Wangchuk. They treated him very badly."

Sandhya says many questioned why she was participating in a protest when no one in her family had appeared for NEET.

IMAGE: Sandesh Gaikwad, Sandhya's husband, after the police detained him. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandhya Panaskar

'The NEET exam paper leak became the final trigger'

"My son is only 11 years old. I wasn't protesting for my family; I was protesting for every student in this country," she says.

"If I protest against rapes happening in the country, will anyone ask me why I am protesting if I myself wasn't raped? We don't speak up only when injustice affects us personally."

She believes resentment against the government had been growing over time.

"People were angry over issues like indiscriminate tree cutting in the name of development. The NEET exam paper leak became the final trigger."

'There were barricades everywhere'

Recounting the day of the protest, Sandhya says she reached the Chaityabhoomi-Shivaji Park area, where demonstrators had been called to assemble near the Ashok Stambh.

"There were barricades everywhere. People were not even being allowed to reach the protest site. I stood on the opposite side of the road because we couldn't enter," she recalls.

She alleges that the police were dispersing protesters instead of allowing them to demonstrate peacefully.

IMAGE: Sandhya Panaskar with her family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandhya Panaskar

"I have attended protests before. Usually people are allowed to sit on dharna, sing songs, raise slogans and then leave peacefully. This time, we were not even allowed to stand there," she says.

While she was speaking on the phone from the opposite footpath, policemen reportedly asked her to move away. "At that moment I saw the police beating up some protesters and pushing them into vans. I couldn't control my anger," she says.

Sandhya confronted the policemen. "I told them, 'You are not allowing us to protest and those who are protesting are being put into police vans'."

According to her, the policemen responded that they were only doing their duty and protecting her.

"I told them, 'We don't need protection from the police. We need protection from the government. That is why we are protesting'," she said.

Athough she understood the police were following orders, Sandhya adds she told them that 'what the government is doing is not right'.

'He thought the police would beat up his father'

Sandhya attended the protest with her husband Sandesh Gaikwad, who is a scriptwriter and theatre director, and their 11-year-old son.

"There was nobody at home to look after him. More importantly, we want him to know what is happening around him. We don't want him to grow up disconnected from reality," she said.

"For the first time he saw his father being dragged into a police van. In the commotion, he hurt his lip and started bleeding. He thought the police would beat up his father."

Videos of the incident later went viral on social media, she says, prompting worried calls from relatives, including her brother-in-law in Dubai.

Despite informing the police that she had a young child with her, Sandhya and her son were detained.

"I kept telling them that I had my child with me. But they still detained us. We weren't even allowed to protest, yet we were taken into custody," she said.

She was taken to the Worli police station, while her husband was taken to another police station, she says.

Sandhya acknowledges that the police personnel at Worli took care of her son during their detention.

Around 6 pm, she says, a senior police inspector offered to release her.

"I refused because six or seven young women who had been detained with me were still inside. I told the police I would leave only if they were released too."

She reminded the police officers that women should not be detained after sunset.

"They said they had orders from their seniors not to release them. So I stayed back in solidarity."

According to Sandhya, the detainees were eventually released around 8.30 pm.

'I felt they were trying to intimidate me'

"I am not associated with any political party. I am just an ordinary person and a theatre artist," she says.

Even after returning home, she said, the impact on her son remained visible.

"He was deeply traumatised. Even at the police station, despite everyone trying to comfort him, he was frightened after seeing his father being taken away."

Two days after the protest, Sandhya says police personnel visited her residence.

"There were three male officers and two women officers. They assured me I was not being arrested but took me with them for what they called a normal discussion," she says.

She says she was questioned for nearly two hours about her background.

"I felt they were trying to intimidate me so that I would not participate in future protests."

She told the officers she was not planning to return immediately to the protests because her son was still traumatised, and also asked them what they would do if she protested again.

"The senior officer jokingly said, 'Then we will detain you again.' I replied, 'Then I will come again'."