'I was in Russia': Bihar man challenges NEET protest FIR

Discover how a Bihar resident, Mohammad Sadaqat, claims wrongful booking in a NEET paper leak protest case while he was in Russia, leading to the Bihar government's decision to withdraw all related cases.

IMAGE: Policemen carry out baton charge on students including AISA supporters during a protest march against the irregularities and examination paper leaks, in Patna, Bihar, July 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammad Sadaqat from Kishanganj, Bihar, claims he was booked for a NEET protest while being in Russia for four months.

Sadaqat's video, purportedly from Russia, has gone viral, questioning the police action against him.

Kishanganj SP Hari Mohan Shukla advised those with grievances to approach the police for redressal.

The Bihar government has announced the withdrawal of all FIRs and complaints related to NEET paper leak protests before July 26.

All persons arrested in connection with these protests, including 694 detainees, will be released forthwith.

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district has claimed that police booked him in connection with last week's protest against NEET paper leak despite having been "abroad for the last four months".

Mohammad Sadaqat made the claim in a video purportedly shot in Russia, where he said he has been staying for the past four months. Though the video has gone viral on social media, PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

Kishanganj SP Hari Mohan Shukla, when contacted by PTI, neither confirmed nor denied the claim, but said those with grievances could approach police for redressal.

In the purported video, Sadaqat questioned the registration of the case against him, claiming he was not present at the protest in Bahadurganj on July 25 as he had been living in Russia for the past four months.

He demanded a fair investigation into the matter and urged the authorities to remove his name from the FIR.

"All those who have any grievances related to the protests could approach the police for redressal," the SP said when specifically asked about Sadaqat's purported video.

Bihar Government Withdraws Protest Cases

The state government announced on Monday that it would withdraw all cases registered in connection with the protests over the NEET paper leak and release those arrested in connection with the incidents.

A notification by the state home department said the government was withdrawing "all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices issued in connection with incidents that took place before 6 am on July 26."

Persons arrested in this connection will also, therefore, be released forthwith, the department said.

A total of 694 persons, nearly half of them minors, were detained for allegedly attempting to enforce the state-wide bandh called last week to protest against the paper leak.