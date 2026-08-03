I was a moderate Hindu, now I want to convert to...: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has sparked fresh controversy by declaring her intention to "convert" to an "awakened Hindu" ideology, aligning with BJP and RSS.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament premises during the monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Kangana Ranaut expressed a desire to "convert" to an "awakened Hindu" ideology, aligning with BJP and RSS.

She addressed criticism regarding her past as an actor, asserting her right to change her views and beliefs.

Ranaut reiterated her controversial "generation gutter" comments about Gen Z protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Her statements on social media have drawn significant criticism for their provocative nature and language.

The MP from Mandi highlighted her past fights for issues like pay parity and against nepotism in the film industry.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, who was recently in the news for calling Gen Z protesters "generation gutter", on Monday said she used to be a moderate Hindu and now wants to "convert" and become an awakened Hindu.

In a video on Instagram, the latest in a series, Ranaut criticised those questioning her present stance on issues given her past as an actor.

Kangana Ranaut's Ideological Shift

"I am taunted, 'When did you become a Sanghi?' I want to become a Sanghi. I want to convert to the BJP and RSS ideology, which is an awakened Hindu. Why can't I?

"When it comes to Hindu daughters, then so called custodians of society... start looking into our life from a decade ago and say, 'You used to party, you used to do this.' Yes, I used to but now I want to convert. Why is that door closed for me?"

The MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh said she did not want to defend her past but pointed out that she had fought for issues like pay parity, against nepotism and item numbers.

Controversial Remarks On Gen Z Protesters

Ranaut, who has been the focus of debate for her provocative comments, described videos of protesters at Jantar Mantar as a display of "filth, garbage and ugliness".

"So much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" the 39-year-old said last week.

She also said, "Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them generation gutter."

Ranaut's statements went viral on social media with many criticising the actor for her "crass comments".