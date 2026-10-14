I want to tell Narendra Modi...: Dipke after CJP leaders sent to jail

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of imposing an "unofficial emergency" after two CJP leaders were sent to judicial custody.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sought to know what offence CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka committed by waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhijeet Dipke alleged on Wednesday that PM Narendra Modi is imposing an "unofficial emergency" following the arrest of two CJP leaders.

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar and demanding the CEC's resignation.

Dipke criticised the arrests for waving the national flag, stating it didn't even happen during the 1975 Emergency.

He affirmed CJP's commitment to the Constitution and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideals, rejecting any imposition of RSS ideology.

Dipke clarified that while CJP is an independent group, its movement aligns with the Opposition INDIA bloc's cause regarding the CEC's resignation.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was imposing an "unofficial emergency" after two CJP leaders were sent to five-day judicial custody for allegedly trespassing into Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Dipke sought to know what offence CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka committed by waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Leaders Detained For Jantar Mantar Protest

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area, police sources said.

They were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, raising slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Reacting to the development, Dipke said, " I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose emergency in the country, then do it officially."

Allegations Of 'Unofficial Emergency'

"What is this, acting like cowards, imposing an unofficial emergency where you keep people in custody for five days just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? That didn't even happen during the Emergency (imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975)," he said.

"Waving the tricolour has become the worst sin in this country, such that people are sent to judicial custody for five days for it. So I want to say to Narendra Modi, don't be such a big coward; show some courage. If you want to impose emergency, then do it officially if you have guts," he added.

Dipke said he would visit Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers on October 14, 1956.

"Today I am going to pay my respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar right here, because our country runs on the Constitution and the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. No matter what efforts Narendra Modi or anyone else makes to impose the RSS ideology on this country, that will not happen," the CJP leader asserted.

This country will always follow the ideas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

Asked about protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc to seek the CEC's resignation, Dipke said the CJP is an independent pressure group and will always remain so.

"But that does not mean CJP is against the INDIA bloc. The movement of the INDIA bloc and CJP's movement are for the same cause," he noted.