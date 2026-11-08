'I want justice for my son': Woman renews rape charge against Cong's Rawat

Jenny's renewed rape allegations against former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, demanding a fresh CBI investigation and DNA test, have ignited a significant political controversy in the state.

IMAGE: Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat (left). (Right) The woman who levelled rape charge against the Congress leader. Photograph: ANI photo

Key Points Jenny, from Assam, has renewed nearly 23-year-old rape allegations against Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, demanding a fresh CBI probe and a DNA test for her son.

Rawat has vehemently denied the allegations, stating he received a clean chit from a previous CBI investigation during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and threatening defamation suits.

The woman claims she was 16 when the alleged rape occurred in October 2002 at Rawat's house and that she was later admitted to a "mental asylum" where she discovered her pregnancy.

She alleges that the original CBI investigation was flawed due to language barriers, her inability to comprehend proceedings, and a lack of proper questioning or blood sample collection for a DNA test.

The controversy has become a political issue in Uttarakhand, with the BJP questioning the Congress's silence and Rawat accusing the BJP of a "nefarious act" ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

A woman from Assam has stirred political circles in Uttarakhand by reiterating rape allegations against Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, demanding a fresh CBI investigation into the matter.

In response, the former cabinet minister warned of a defamation suit against those trying to "tarnish his image."

On a formal application submitted by the woman -- an unmarried mother -- Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal has entrusted the investigation to Doiwala circle officer Vandana Verma.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the Congress's silence on fresh allegations against its member.

Renewed Allegations and Demands

Speaking at a press conference in Dehradun, the woman demanded a fresh CBI probe into her alleged rape by Rawat and a DNA test to establish the biological paternity of her son.

She claimed that she did not get justice during the original CBI investigation.

She alleged that she was not properly heard at the time and, due to a language barrier, she could not fully comprehend the investigative proceedings or documentation.

She said she came to Dehradun in October 2002 at 16 and stayed for about two months at Harak Singh Rawat's house in Yamuna Colony.

She alleged that during this period, Rawat raped her.

She also claimed that she was subsequently admitted to a "mental asylum" under the pretext of being placed in a women's shelter, where a medical examination revealed that she was pregnant.

The woman said she could barely understand Hindi at the time, let alone speak it.

Despite the handicap, she was made to sign several documents without being informed of their contents, she said, as she accused her then lawyer of acting at the behest of Rawat.

Questions Over Previous Investigation

She claimed that CBI officials visited her at the institution only once, and that she was neither questioned in detail nor allowed to present her side of the story.

She also raised questions about the procedure of the DNA test, pointing out that no blood samples were ever collected from her or her son and demanded a fresh test.

"My son is 23 years old today and has grown up without a father," the woman said.

"I do not want anything for myself; I only seek justice for my son. I demand that the CBI reinvestigate this case and that a fresh DNA test be carried out."

She alleged that, at the time, the police intimidated her and forced her to leave Dehradun. She claimed that the police warned her against pursuing the matter and threatened her with jail.

The woman said her hope for justice was rekindled after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently mentioned her name in public.

She said she has submitted her complaint and demands to the state's director general of police, and asserted she would not leave Dehradun till she gets justice.

Political Reactions and Counter-Allegations

Dhami has been parrying the Congress's charges in the Ankita Bhandari murder case by saying his government took strict action in the matter.

He said that the Congress should also explain under whose regime the 'Tandoor case' and the 'Assam woman episode' took place.

Dismissing her's allegations, Rawat said the CBI had given him a clean chit and asserted that he would file a defamation suit against the woman, Dhami, and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt.

"Dhami-ji, you have started this game, but it is Harak Singh Rawat who will bring it to an end - coinciding with your departure," he said.

According to Rawat, she had stayed at his home for only two days, after which she was sent to a women's home.

He said that when allegations against him were made, he voluntarily resigned from his ministerial post and demanded a CBI investigation and a DNA test.

He said he even declared that he would neither enter the legislative assembly nor participate in any public events until he was cleared of all charges.

Rawat's Defence and BJP's Stance

He said he was given a clean chit when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was at the Centre.

"If there was any manipulation in that investigation, or if any injustice was committed against that girl, then it was done by the BJP government," he said.

He asked why, if he were truly guilty, the BJP included him into the party fold in 2016 and gave him a ticket - not only for him to become an MLA but also a minister.

Rawat termed the fresh allegations a "nefarious act" by the BJP to suppress the public's voice on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, paper leaks, and corruption.

According to information from the police, the woman, also known as Indira Denji, has alleged that Rawat raped her in 2003, which resulted in the birth of her son.

She alleged that Rawat, who was a minister at the time, leveraged his political influence and official position to go scot-free.

Bhatt, a Rajya Sabha MP, sought responses from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal on the latest allegations against Rawat.

"Will Ganesh Godiyal demand a public explanation from Harak Singh Rawat?" he asked.

The development comes ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls due early next year.

Rawat currently serves as the chairman of the state Congress election management committee.

When the 'the woman's case' first surfaced, Rawat was the Revenue Minister in the government led by Narayan Dutt Tiwari.