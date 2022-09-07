News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » I-T sleuths raid unrecognised political parties across India

I-T sleuths raid unrecognised political parties across India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 07, 2022 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The income tax department on Wednesday conducted raids in multiple states as part of a pan-India tax evasion probe against certain registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious financial transactions, official sources said.

At least 110 locations in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and some other states are being searched, they said.

The tax teams are being assisted by police.

 

An I-T team was seen at an office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area, as part of this operation.

A coordinated action has been launched by the department against certain RUPPs, their promoters and linked entities to probe the source of their income and expenditure, the sources said.

Some other instances of political funding through alleged illegal means are also being investigated as part of the action, they said.

The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on a recent recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) which recently struck off at least 198 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 entities, categorised as RUPP by it, for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

It had said some of these parties were indulging in 'serious' financial impropriety.

According to the poll panel, it acted after chief electoral officers (CEOs) of states reported that these RUPP either were 'non-existent' on verification or the letters issued by authorities to verify their addresses and communication details had been returned as undelivered by the department of posts.

Subsequently, the EC decided to withdraw various benefits accorded to these parties under the Symbols Order (1968), including allocation of common election symbol.

In a statement issued in June, the poll panel had said any RUPP aggrieved by the decision can approach the CEO concerned within 30 days along with all evidence of existence, year-wise annual audited accounts, contribution report, expenditure report and updated list of office-bearers.

Sources in the poll panel had said there were specific details of various such parties, available publicly, that have flouted laws and rules on disclosure of funds and donations.

The EC had later also sent a reference to the Department of Revenue, under the Union finance ministry, for necessary legal and criminal action against three such parties involved in serious financial impropriety.

The Department of Revenue subsequently sent this report to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body of the tax department. Various I-T department probe wings are undertaking the action on Wednesday.

According to official data, there are nearly 2,800 registered unrecognised political parties in India.

The poll panel had been pushing the government to allow it to de-register political parties.

On multiple occasions, it has written to the Law Ministry to amend the election law to give it the power to de-register so that it can deter the parties that indulge in financial and other irregularities.

Citing a May 25 order of the Election Commission, sources said various such parties across India have been availing tax relief without properly sharing their audit and contribution reports.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been 'spearheading the cleanup drive against such political entities'.

During his earlier posting as the financial services secretary, Kumar had taken the decision to ask banks to flag shell companies deregistered by the Registrar of Companies and take appropriate action.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in...
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in...
Does Deepika Look Good With Kartik? VOTE
Does Deepika Look Good With Kartik? VOTE
Asia Cup: Out of sorts India face tricky Afghanistan
Asia Cup: Out of sorts India face tricky Afghanistan
Ready FOR Mani Ratnam's PS-1 Epic?
Ready FOR Mani Ratnam's PS-1 Epic?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Another Bengal minister raided by CBI

Another Bengal minister raided by CBI

'Political parties are like dharamshalas'

'Political parties are like dharamshalas'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances