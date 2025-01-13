HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I-T minister fact-checks Zuckerberg on Lok Sabha poll results

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2025 19:36 IST

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on Monday on his claim that after the COVID-19 pandemic, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost elections in 2024, asserting that his statement was 'factually incorrect'.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said as the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 general election involving more than 640 million (64 crore) voters.

'People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership.

 

'Mr Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect,' the information and broadcasting minister noted.

Zuckerberg had reportedly claimed in a podcast that in elections around the world in 2024, most incumbent governments, including the one in India, lost power.

'From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust,' Vaishnaw asserted.

Tagging Meta, he said it is 'disappointing' to see misinformation from Zuckerberg himself.

'Let's uphold facts and credibility,' Vaishnaw said.

