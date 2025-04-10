I Saw Tulips Dancing In The Breeze

Pulwama in Kashmir is trying to fulfill a part of India's annual demand for over 2 million tulip bulbs.
Over 100,000 tulips are already in full bloom at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine's research centre in Bonera, Pulwama.
Spread over 60 hectares at an altitude of 5,400 feet, the Bonera station is emerging as a launch pad for the ambitious project that aims to see new tulip destinations adding to India's tourism map in the future.
Umar Ganie captures tulips blooming at a tulip farm in Bonera.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com