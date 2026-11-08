'I liked fireworks': Sonia Gandhi recalls Diwali celebrations

Sonia Gandhi offers a rare glimpse into her family's cherished Diwali traditions, sharing nostalgic memories from Indira Gandhi's former residence in a heartwarming Instagram video.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Sonia Gandhi on Sunday shared an Instagram video recalling Diwali celebrations at 1, Safdarjung Road, Indira Gandhi's former residence.

She reminisced about decorating a Ganesh statue, lighting diyas, and enjoying 'phuljhadi' firecrackers in those days.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recalled her father, Rajiv Gandhi, taking them to Old Delhi to buy firecrackers.

Sonia mentioned the family would have Kashmiri food during festivals.

The video comes as Sonia Gandhi recently debuted on social media and her memoir is scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday shared a video on Instagram, recalling how her family celebrated Diwali when they lived at 1, Safdarjung Road, the former residence of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sitting in the garden of the house with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia said she loved Diwali and that the celebrations in those days were lovely.

Recalling Festive Traditions

In the video, Sonia recalls that a Ganesh statue at the entrance used to be decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house.

She also tells her granddaughter that people used to go 'berserk' with firecrackers in those days, adding that she particularly liked fireworks like the 'phuljhadi'.

Sonia also reminisces about the blue skies and pleasant weather 'in those days' around this time of the year.

Family Anecdotes And Food

Priyanka recalls how her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, used to take them to Old Delhi to buy firecrackers.

Sonia says the family would have Kashmiri food during festivals.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonia said, 'Revisiting my early memories of celebrating Diwali -- the traditions, the festivities and the little moments that made it so special.'

'Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali,' she added.

Sonia Gandhi's Recent Ventures

Sonia Gandhi recently made her debut on social media, joining Instagram and X.

Her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, published by HarperCollins India, is scheduled to hit the stands on Tuesday.