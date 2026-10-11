'I haven't signed any bond': Dipke wows more protests

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has vehemently denied signing any bond to halt protests, asserting his resolve to continue demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amidst allegations of illegal detention and police misconduct.

IMAGE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives at Dr BR Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, Maharashtra, after being released from the custody of Delhi police, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday denied signing any bond to cease protests, vowing to continue demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke alleged illegal detention by Delhi police and claimed he was not allowed to contact his family after his grandmother's death on Saturday.

He criticised the police's handling of protesters, including alleged beating of students, and accused the government of dictatorship.

Delhi Police released a video to counter Dipke's claims, stating he was informed about his grandmother's death on October 10 and offered assistance for travel.

Dipke also alleged that police personnel involved in alleged misbehaviour with protesting girls and women have been promoted.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he had not signed any bond barring him and other CJP leaders from staging further protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and vowed to take to the streets again.

His remarks come after CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were put under preventive arrest at the Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, were released on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.

"I have not signed any bond. We will take to the streets again; we won't be afraid of people like Amit Shah and PM Modi. Put me in jail once, a hundred times. We are not afraid of your dictatorship; we will end your dictatorship," Dipke told reporters at Nagpur airport, before proceeding to Hingoli in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother.

Dipke Vows Continued Protests

His assertion comes shortly after the Delhi Police released a video to refute the CJP's claim that Dipke was not informed about his grandmother's death while in custody on October 10. Several videos showing the purported copies of the bond have gone viral.

Delhi Police said the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer.

The video was released after Dipke's mother accused Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise on Saturday.

"We were arrested on a plane? Are we terrorists?" he said, adding that PM Narendra Modi is a dictator, and his dictatorship must be ended.

He alleged that the country has been sold off to Adani.

Responding to a query on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray staging a sit-in demonstration in Mumbai, the CJP convener said, "Everybody will have to come on roads because Narendra Modi is a dictator".

Clash Over Custody And Protest Crackdown

Referring to the crackdown on protesters in Delhi and police foiling the CJP's bid to launch a protest at Jantar Mantar a day earlier, Dipke said, "They (the government) shut down entire Delhi to save Gyanesh Kumar. Roads were blocked, metro services stopped, trains halted, and students were locked inside".

Recalling his "arrest" from an aeroplane after it landed in Delhi, Dipke said, "Who has been taken off a plane and arrested in such a way in 70 to 80 years of history in our country? Are we terrorists?

Dipke said he was illegally detained all day and night.

"What do they think that doing all this will make me scared? Will this make us sit quietly? Maybe they have frightened other people, but we will not be scared," he added.

Dipke said he is wearing the same T-shirt which he wore when he was detained.

Allegations Of Police Misconduct And Brutality

Responding to allegations of students being beaten up in Delhi in a bid to stop them from heading to Jantar Mantar, the CJP founder appealed to police to introspect.

"How long will they continue this approach of hitting and beating students? They hit little girls. If ordered, will they murder children to please Amit Shah and Modi," he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Dipke said "dictators" like him can change nothing.

"We walk on the path of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar. We follow the Constitution of Ambedkar. A dictator like Narendra Modi may come and go, but nothing will change because of him. He will not be able to enslave the country, and we will not become their slaves," he said.

Dipke alleged that Delhi Police didn't allow him to speak to his cousin in his ancestral village in Maharashtra after his grandmother passed away on Saturday.

"Delhi Police told me that my grandmother had passed away. I asked them to let me call my cousin who lives in my village and requested them to give me my phone for two minutes. However, the police refused and asked me to tell them the phone number (of his cousin)," he claimed.

Dipke told the police that since he didn't remember his cousin's phone number, he would find it on his phone and speak to him.

"I told them that if they give me my phone for two minutes, I will find the number. However, the police didn't give me the phone," he claimed.

He said it is his legal right to call up his lawyer, but the Delhi Police declined his request.

"I wanted to call my cousin who lives in the village with my grandmother to ask him what happened, how it happened. Delhi Police still did not give me the phone," Dipke said.

He claimed that police told him at 3.30 am to call up his parents and inform them about his arrest.

"What is their intention? They woke me at 3:30 am and said, 'Call your parents and tell them you have been arrested'. I asked them, ' Why didn't you tell my parents all day? Are you holding me as an arrested person? Why didn't you tell them during the day? Why are you telling me at 3:30 am? Why not wait until morning?" he said.

Dipke rpt Dipke said the police told him that it is a legal procedure.

"What is the legal procedure to be followed at 3:30 am that requires you to call anyone's parents and tell them their son has been arrested? My parents already have health issues; my grandmother had passed away, they were already in shock," he said.

Questioning Police Procedures And Humanity

Terming Delhi Police as "goons", he said they wanted to shock my parents at 3:30 am to inform them about my arrest.

"There is no humanity in them. They are thugs in uniform. Amit Shah has turned them into thugs," he alleged.

When asked about the alleged misbehaviour with protesting girls and women, Dipke alleged that these police personnel have been promoted by Home Minister Amit Shah.

"There are allegations against ACP Vivek Bhagat, who has been promoted as Additional DCP. When the country is run by goons, then goons only will be promoted," he alleged.