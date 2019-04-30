I have only one voter-ID card: Gautam Gambhir

April 30, 2019 22:49 IST

Former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party's East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday refuted Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi's allegations of him holding two voter identity cards while asserting that he possesses only one identity document.

"I have only one voter-ID that is from Rajendra Nagar. I do not have any other voter-ID," Gambhir said during a roadshow in south Delhi's Jangpura area.

Downplaying the AAP's allegations, Gambhir had earlier termed it as "negative politics".

"When a party has no vision and has not done anything in the last four-and-a-half years, they stoop to these levels of allegations. There is a great difference between the thinking of BJP and AAP. We do positive politics. We will do everything according to the rules," he told reporters.

On Monday, Atishi, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, wrote a letter to the Returning Officer, accusing Gambhir of repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

"I file my formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency candidate, BJP, for distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name and quantity in violation of the rules," she said in the letter.

Atishi had requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir. She also sought a 72 hour-ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls for allegedly violating the MCC several times.

Delhi, which has seven Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.