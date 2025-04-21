HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'I have killed the monster,' ex-DGP's wife told friend on video call

April 21, 2025 11:28 IST

The police probing former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's murder case have learnt that his wife Pallavi threw chilli powder on his face before stabbing him to death, sources said.

IMAGE: Police teams outside the Karnataka ex-DGP's home in HSR layout, Bengaluru, April 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have detained Pallavi as she emerged as a key suspect in the murder case.

Along with her, their daughter Kriti has also been detained.

 

Prakash, a 1981 batch IPS officer hailing from Bihar, was found dead in a pool of blood in the ground floor of his three-storeyed house in the posh HSR Layout in the city on Sunday.

"After a heated exchange of words, Pallavi threw chili powder on Prakash's face," the sources claimed.

As the hefty former police chief of Karnataka scrambled for relief from the burning sensation, Pallavi stabbed him multiple times with a knife, killing him on the spot, sources said.

She then made a video call to her friend and reportedly said, "I have killed the monster," sources claimed.

The murder was the culmination of frequent run-ins between the couple, the sources said.

It is learnt that there was a property dispute involved in the crime pertaining to a land in Dandeli in Karnataka.

A few months ago, Pallavi had approached the HSR Layout police station to lodge a complaint.

When the staff there did not oblige, she staged a 'dharna' (sit-in demonstration) in front of the police station, sources claimed.

It's also learnt that Pallavi was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was under medication too.

The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was a native of Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master's degree in Geology.

Prakash was appointed director general of police on March 1, 2015.

