'We desperately want India to send the army as the evacuation process needs to be escalated immediately.'

IMAGE: Basanta Tamang, 32, gives a blood sample for DNA testing in hopes of finding his missing father, Bhim Bahadur Tamang, 55, a trekking guide who went missing after being caught in the deadly flash floods and mudslides, in Timure, Rasuwa district, Nepal, September 2, 2026. Photograph: Dipen Shrestha/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai resident Vaibhav Kotecha is in Nepal leading a search for his brother, Dr Jay Kotecha, who went missing during the flash floods near the Friendship Bridge.

Dr Kotecha was part of a 67-person travel group that vanished as swollen rivers and debris obliterated roadways.

The disaster has left over 1,000 people dead and thousands unaccounted for across Nepal and Tibet, with 280-300 Indian nationals still missing.

Days after massive flash floods and glacial debris avalanches devastated regions along the Nepal-China border, Mumbai resident Vaibhav Kotecha is in Nepal to search for his missing brother, Dr Jay Kotecha.

Dr Kotecha, part of a travel group organised by Richa Tours from Timure toward Kirong, went missing around 8:30 am near the strategic Friendship Bridge.

In that time, an entire cluster of 67 people vanished as swollen rivers and debris obliterated roadways.

"My entire focus is on rescue now. I have come to Nepal to find my brother," Vaibhav tells Rediff from Trishuli where he coordinates his efforts with the Indian embassy and local administration.

Each day involves grueling visits to army base camps as heavy machinery attempts to clear thick layers of mud from restricted zones.

300 Indians Missing

The disaster -- triggered by severe weather and sudden glacial bursts along Himalayan river basins -- has caused widespread destruction across Nepal and Tibet, leaving over 1,000 people dead and thousands unaccounted for.

Indians Missing : According to the ministry of external affairs and state emergency operation reports, approximately 280 to 300 Indian nationals -- including pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Richa Tours and other operators, as well as hydropower project workers -- remain uncontactable or missing.

: According to the ministry of external affairs and state emergency operation reports, approximately 280 to 300 Indian nationals -- including pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Richa Tours and other operators, as well as hydropower project workers -- remain uncontactable or missing. Internationals Tourists Missing : Hundreds of foreign nationals from dozens of countries, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, have been reported missing. Estimates indicate roughly 600 foreign nationals across Nepal and Tibet's border counties are unaccounted for.

: Hundreds of foreign nationals from dozens of countries, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, have been reported missing. Estimates indicate roughly 600 foreign nationals across Nepal and Tibet's border counties are unaccounted for. People Saved/Rescued: Multi-agency operations involving the Nepali army, police and Indian relief teams have rescued nearly 12,000 people across accessible pockets. This includes over 150 Indian citizens -- pilgrims and project workers.

India's specialised tunnel rescue team has been conducting critical operations in Chilime in coordination with the Nepali army.

Operating under extreme duress -- faced with restricted access space, terrain limitations, and a swamp-like, marshy tunnel floor -- personnel utilised improvised floats to probe deep into subterranean passages to locate trapped individuals.

Speaking from the disaster zone, Vaibhav voiced deep anxiety over the pace of operations: "I visited the army base camp today at Trishuli. We desperately want the Indian government to send the army as the evacuation process needs to be escalated immediately."

"They are doing their rescue work," Vaibhav added, "but unfortunately, nobody from the Friendship Bridge has been identified or rescued."