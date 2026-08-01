'I get paid millions': Kangana slams trolls sharing her film clips

Kangana Ranaut has strongly condemned the use of her film clips to mislead youth amidst the ongoing Gen Z protest controversy, urging caution against misrepresenting public figures' roles.

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament premises during the monsoon session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Kangana Ranaut criticised online users for using her film clips to misrepresent her views.

The controversy stems from Ranaut's comments calling Gen Z protestors "generation gutter."

Ranaut argued that using movie characters to depict real-life protest scenarios misleads vulnerable teenagers.

She warned against the dangers of misleading youth, stating it could impact their own children.

Her initial remarks on Gen Z protests described them as "filth, garbage and ugliness."

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed online users for using clips from her films against her and said such actions mislead the youth.

The actor has been in the limelight over the last few days after her comments against those who took part in the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests surfaced, in which she called Gen Z "generation gutter" and their videos from the agitation "puke-inducing".

Kangana Ranaut's Stance on Youth Misinformation

In response, several users have been sharing clips of the actor from her films and other events, criticising her for the comments.

Ranaut shared a note on her Instagram story on Friday along with a video clip. "You want to use my movie character clips I get paid millions to play, high-profile show business events where I am surrounded by my own entourage and event planners, security forces, you want to use these to convince vulnerable teenagers that she can do the same on the road or in school functions or in dingy clubs? Is it the same thing," she wrote.

Social Media Backlash and Ranaut's Defence

"Don't mislead the youth, it's not the same thing. Today you mislead others children tomorrow it will be yours," she added.

In an earlier post on Instagram, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi described videos of protestors at Jantar Mantar as a display of "filth, garbage and ugliness".

"So much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life I have seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" Ranaut said.

Ranaut's statements went viral on social media with many criticising the actor for her "crass comments".