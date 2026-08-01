'I forgive those who abused me, my late mother': Modi in new midnight video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for forgiveness and guidance for students involved in NEET irregularity protests at Jantar Mantar, despite facing abusive language, stressing the importance of steering the youth towards the right path.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on NEET protests at Jantar Mantar in a new video, New Delhi, July 31, 2026 hotograph: Courtesy Narendra Modi on X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi expressed forgiveness for protesters at Jantar Mantar who used abusive language, including against his late mother.

Modi described the protesting students as "misguided children" and advocated for guidance over punishment.

He highlighted the importance of embracing and showing the right path to the youth.

The Prime Minister urged the youth to learn from their mistakes and contribute to the nation's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar during the protests over alleged NEET irregularities, but asserted that dragging such "misguided children" into court would not resolve the problem and hence, he wanted to forgive them.

In another late-night video message released on Instagram, the prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path.

PM Modi's Message To Protesting Youth

"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.

Modi described the students as "misguided children" and said punishing them or making them go through court proceedings will not solve the problem.

"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but this is a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he said.

Drawing an analogy, he said, "We don't disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own."

The prime minister appealed to the youth to come forward and learn from their mistakes.

"Our country is moving forward, and they too must move ahead with it," he said.