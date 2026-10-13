'I Fight Till I Get Justice'

'My daughter was raped and killed, but CBI and the double engine government failed to find any accused.'

IMAGE: Patna University students hold 'Beti Bachao Nyay March' in Patna, demanding a probe into the NEET aspirant's rape and murder. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The 18-year-old NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her hostel room in January 2026 and died after five days in a coma across multiple hospitals.

The CBI has filed a closure report in the rape and death case ten months after the incident.

The victim's mother questioned the CBI's findings despite post-mortem and forensic evidence suggesting sexual assault.

The family alleges that the CBI is protecting powerful individuals and has vowed to approach a higher court to continue their fight for justice.

More than 10 months after the infamous rape and death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, her family's hopes for justice were dashed after the CBI filed a closure report before a special court in Patna.

This has raised questions as the evidence in the case included a post-mortem report suggesting sexual assault and a forensic report detecting traces of semen on her clothes.

Investigation Under Scrutiny

The CBI closure report has once again exposed the lacuna in investigation into sexual assault cases, a pattern witnessed in the Hathras rape case and others.

'Was my minor daughter not sexually assaulted and murdered, was no one behind such a barbaric incident?' asked the victim's mother Sarla Devi (name changed).

She pointed out that the post-mortem report mentioned physical injuries and marks of violence on her body.

IMAGE: Members of the Bihar Nirbhaya Sangharsh Samiti march to the CBI office to demand justice for the 18-year-old NEET aspirant who was found dead in her hostel room in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Family's Fight for Justice

'It is clear the CBI is protecting accused to save the government's skin,' Sarla Devi alleged.

She questioned the CBI and the governments in Bihar and at the Centre.

'My daughter was raped and killed but the CBI and the double engine government failed to find any accused, this is a clear move to protect someone.'

Sarla Devi said she will approach a higher court. 'I will continue to fight till I get justice.'

Timeline of Events

Soon after the heinous crime came to light in January 2026, Sarla Devi recalled that she demanded a judicial probe, not a CBI probe, because 'we knew that the CBI probe will not provide us justice as in other serious cases in the past.'

'We expressed our displeasure over a CBI probe as we have no faith in the investigating agency.

'Our fear came true after the CBI filed a closure report on October 6 at the special POCSO court that was to hear the case on October 13.'

The CBI in its closure report stated that its investigation did not find sufficient evidence against any person to make them an accused in the case.

Public Doubt and Allegations

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found unconscious in her room at the Sambhu Girls Hostel in Patna.

She was first admitted to a hospital by the hostel owner.

She was later shifted to another hospital and then to the Medanta Hospital in Patna on January 10 as her condition deteriorated.

She remained in a coma for five days across three hospitals and died on January 11.

It is not only the victim's parents who question the CBI and earlier police attempts to spread a false suicide theory in order to suppress the truth.

Since her death, several stories and theories have been doing the rounds, all with one common thread: Some powerful people close to power were involved.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff