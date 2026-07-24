I could have extended my hunger strike...: Sonam Wangchuk

Educator-activist Sonam Wangchuk has concluded his 26-day hunger strike, citing government assurances on crucial examination reforms, compensation for NEET-UG paper leak victims, and protection for peaceful protesters, marking a significant step towards accountability in the education system.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk sips soup as he breaks his fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Photograph: @BhajanlalBjp/X

Key Points Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government and MPs on his demands.

The government has assured discussions in Parliament on accountability in the examination system and educational reforms.

Compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak is being positively considered.

No cases will be registered against students and youth who protested peacefully regarding the paper leaks.

Wangchuk extended his fast by two days due to ongoing negotiations with the Centre to secure these assurances.

Sonam Wangchuk on Friday termed the end of his 26-day hunger strike the "beginning of accountability", saying he decided to call off the fast only after receiving assurances from the government and MPs across parties on his key demands for examination reforms and protection of the peaceful protesters.

The educator-activist also said that he extended his fast by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing.

Assurances and Negotiations

"End of hunger... Beginning of accountability," Wangchuk posted on X, where he shared a video explaining his decision to end the fast, which he began at the Jantar Mantar on June 28 in support of the Cokroach Janta Party's ongoing protest demanding accountability for paper leaks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and reforms in the examination system, among others.

According to the post, Wangchuk ended his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and MPs of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the 'failing' examination system would be discussed in Parliament.

The government also assured that the families of those students who took their lives after the NEET-UG paper leak in May would be adequately compensated, and no cases would be registered against the students and youth protesting peacefully.

Details of the Assurance Letter

In the video, Wangchuk also disclosed that he extended his hunger strike by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing.

"Negotiations were on for these assurances since the last two days, for which I had to extend my hunger strike. I could have extended it further if required," he said.

Wangchuk also shared the text of the assurance letter that Health Minister J P Nadda read out at the hospital before he broke his fast.

"The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20," the letter said.

It also said that the government had "already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in Parliament", and was "positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks".

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late on Thursday night in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo, Nadda and Union minister Jitendra Singh at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.