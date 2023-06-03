News
I bowed to the words of Gandhis, Kharge, decided to remain patient: Shivakumar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 03, 2023 17:29 IST
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he gave up the race to become the chief minister and decided to remain "patient", following the advice of the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi meet Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, in New Delhi, May 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

On a visit to his constituency after becoming the deputy chief minister, he told his voters that their desire (to see him as chief minister) will never be false, and asked them to wait with patience.

 

"You gave me votes in large numbers to make me the chief minister, but what to do, a decision was made. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me an advice. I had to bow my head to the words of the elders -- I have to remain with patience," Shivakumar said.

Addressing a gathering here, he said, "But I just want to tell you that your desire (to see me as CM) will never be false. Let's be patient."

Several rounds of hectic parleys within the Congress circles in New Delhi had preceded government formation in Karnataka last month.

Siddaramaiah, the now chief minister and state Congress president Shivakumar were in stiff competition with each other to become the CM, after their party won the assembly polls by securing 135 out of total 224 seats in the Assembly.

Thanking people for the welcome and the affection shown towards him, Shivakumar said, "I have come here to thank you and to take your blessings."

He also asked his followers and party workers to prepare for the zilla and taluk panchayat polls, in the days ahead.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
