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'I am only leaving...': Shehzad Poonawalla urges BJP to accept his resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 17, 2026 12:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has officially resigned from all party positions and primary membership, citing personal and financial reasons.

Shehzad Poonawalla

IMAGE: BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. Photograph: @Shehzad_Ind/X

Key Points

  • BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from all party positions and primary membership.
  • Poonawalla cited "pressing financial and personal circumstances" for his decision to step down.
  • He had initially offered his resignation on July 30, which the party had asked him to reconsider.
  • Despite leaving the party structure, Poonawalla affirmed his continued support for Prime Minister Modi's vision.
  • His departure follows speculation after he updated his social media bio on July 31, removing BJP mentions.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday said he has resigned from all positions and primary membership of the party.

Poonawalla said he has submitted his resignation letter to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, requesting him to accept it.

He also posted his resignation letter on X, which stated that he had written to Nabin, offering "to resign unconditionally" from all positions and primary membership of the BJP on July 30 due to "pressing financial and personal circumstances."

Reasons Behind The Resignation

In his letter to Nabin, Poonawalla expressed how moved he was by the party's reluctance to accept his resignation promptly, as they requested him to reconsider his decision.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP. The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision", Poonawalla added.

On July 31, Poonawalla updated his bio on X, omitting any mention of the BJP, which sparked speculation about his potential departure from the party. But there was no official confirmation from the party at that time.

In his latest resignation letter submitted to the BJP chief on Monday, Poonawalla said, "As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.

"Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha, not the Vyakti or Vichar," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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