I am not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: Imran Khan

March 04, 2019 12:41 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he is “not worthy” of the Nobel Prize prize, adding that one who solves the Kashmir dispute to pave the way for peace and human development in the subcontinent should receive the award.

His remarks come on the heels of demands by political leaders in Pakistan to consider Imran for the award for his role in de-escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent,” tweeted the Pakistani prime minister.

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary submitted a motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly Secretariat, seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for the prime minister.

An online petition has also been filed, urging the Norwegian Nobel Committee for the nomination of Khan for the ‘Nobel Peace Prize’ for 2020 in recognition of his peace efforts.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was sent back to India by Pakistan on Friday night. The IAF pilot was captured on Thursday last week after his MiG-21 Bison was shot down in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, while he was chasing the Pakistan air force intruders.