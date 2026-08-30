'I am a loser': AMU student dies by suicide; second death in four weeks

An Aligarh Muslim University student tragically died by suicide, leaving a poignant note, marking the second such incident in a month and raising concerns about student mental health and support systems.

IMAGE: A view of the Aligarh Muslim University campus. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An AMU undergraduate student, Krishna Sharma, 22, died by suicide in Aligarh.

A suicide note was found, where Sharma described himself as a "loser" struggling with personal issues.

This is the second suicide incident involving an AMU student within the last four weeks.

AMU Proctor stated the issue was unrelated to the university and highlighted AMU's protocol for distressed students.

Police are investigating, and the student's family has arrived in Aligarh for the post-mortem.

An undergraduate student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in New Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

In a note left behind by the student, he described himself as a "loser" who was unable to cope with the issues he was facing and urged his parents to forgive him, according to police sources.

Second Tragic Incident At AMU

This is the second such incident involving an AMU student in the past four weeks.

AMU Proctor Naved Khan said Krishna Sharma, 22, a second-year BA (Hons) student of Foreign Languages (French), was found hanging at his rented accommodation in the Civil Lines area adjoining the university campus on Friday.

He said Sharma hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and had returned from his hometown about four days ago.

The proctor said that according to Sharma's roommates, he appeared "disturbed" since his return.

Investigation And University Response

A suicide note was recovered from the student's room and taken into possession by police's forensic team, which reached the spot shortly after the university authorities were informed about the incident, Khan said.

"I would prefer not to disclose the contents of the suicide note, but the issue had nothing to do with his association with the university," he asserted.

Khan said AMU has a strict protocol for cases in which students are reported to be exhibiting signs of distress or disturbed behaviour. A trained team of therapists responds to such cases, he said.

The police sources said Sharma's note was addressed to his parents. He described himself as a "loser" who was unable to deal with the issues he was facing and pleaded with them to forgive him, they said.

The police said the student's family members have reached Aligarh and are awaiting the post-mortem before taking custody of the body.