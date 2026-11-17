A new US study reveals that hyperscale data centres, crucial for cloud computing and AI, consume electricity comparable to entire states, contributing significantly to carbon emissions primarily through fossil fuel reliance.

Key Points US hyperscale data centres consumed 68-99 terawatt-hours of electricity between May 2024 and April 2025.

This electricity demand accounted for approximately 1.8 per cent of total US electricity consumption, rivalling the usage of states like Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee.

The power consumption was associated with about 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is two to three times higher than an earlier estimate for 2018.

Roughly 54 per cent of the electricity powering these facilities was generated by fossil fuels, primarily natural gas (38 per cent) and coal (15 per cent).

Four US states  Virginia, Oregon, Ohio, and Iowa  accounted for more than half of the electricity use studied.

A new study conducted in the US estimates that hyperscale data centres, the largest and most powerful class of data centres supporting cloud computing and artificial intelligence, together used between 68 and 99 terawatt-hours of electricity over the period of one year.

The upper estimate of the figure approached the amount that specific states in the US use in a year, such as Indiana, Michigan, and Tennessee, researchers, led by those from Harvard University's school of public health and the Harvard Data Science Initiative, said.

During the study period from May 2024 to April 2025, electricity demand of hyperscale data centres was found to correspond to approximately 1.8 per cent of total US electricity consumption, and was associated with about 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) -- an amount two to three times higher than an earlier estimate for 2018.

The electricity powering hyperscale data centres is generated mostly by fossil fuels, chiefly natural gas, findings published in the journal Nature Sustainability show.

Understanding The Environmental Footprint

"Data centres are growing incredibly fast, driven largely by AI, and decisions about where to build them and how to power them are being made right now. But there's very little facility-level information about their environmental footprint," lead author Gianluca Guidi, postdoctoral fellow from Harvard University's school of public health, said.

"Our study helps fill that gap," Guidi said.

Methodology And Key Findings

Satellite imagery was used to build a list of 403 hyperscale data centres across the US and annual electricity consumption was estimated for each facility between May 2024 and April 2025 under a range of operating scenarios.

The researchers then used Environmental Protection Agency data to attribute carbon emissions to each facility based on the mix of power plants in its regional grid.

"Across facility-load scenarios, these HDCs (hyperscale data centres) consumed approximately 68-99 TWh (terawatt hours) of electricity and were associated with approximately 21-31 million metric tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) under a location-based, total-output balancing-authority attribution method," the authors wrote.

Fossil Fuel Reliance And Regional Disparities

Roughly 54 per cent of the electricity powering the facilities was found to be generated by fossil fuels -- mainly natural gas (38 per cent) and coal (15 per cent) -- and about a quarter of the electricity was in grid regions dirtier than average.

The researchers noted substantial regional differences, with some facilities relying much more heavily on carbon-intensive electricity than others. Many of the facilities were concentrated in geographic areas where electricity is generated heavily by coal-fired power plants.

The team also noted that four US states -- Virginia, Oregon, Ohio, and Iowa -- accounted for more than half of the electricity use studied.

Corresponding author Francesca Dominici, director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative, said, "Decisions about where data centres go and how they're powered are critical environmental and public health decisions, and they should be made with good data."