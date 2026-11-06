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Pune Customs Intercept Major Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Attempt At Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 13:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pune Customs officials made a significant drug bust at Pune International Airport, seizing 10.6 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 3.72 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing efforts against international drug trafficking.

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Key Points

  • Pune Customs seized 10.6 kg of hydroponic weed at Pune International Airport.
  • The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 3.72 crore.
  • An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 4 was intercepted.
  • The drugs were concealed in nine packets labelled "Freeze Dried Monthong Durian" and hidden among noodle packets.
  • The passenger has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials have seized 10.6 kg of hydroponic weed, estimated to be worth Rs 3.72 crore, from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at Pune International Airport, officials said.

Major Drug Bust At Pune Airport

The passenger was intercepted on the evening of November 4 after arriving on an Air India Express flight. The action was taken following passenger profiling and scanning of his baggage, officials said.

 

The drugs were concealed in nine packets bearing retail labels of "Freeze Dried Monthong Durian". The packets were hidden among noodle packets and wrapped in two layers of vacuum-sealed black polythene to avoid detection.

Preliminary testing confirmed the substance to be hydroponic weed or marijuana, officials said.

The passenger was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the smuggling network, officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hydroponic weed seizurepune airport customsdrug smugglingndps actbangkok flight

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