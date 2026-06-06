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How Delhi Customs Foiled Rs 2.1 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling Bid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 15:19 IST

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Delhi Airport Customs successfully intercepted an Indian passenger from Bangkok, seizing over 6 kg of high-potency hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling under the NDPS Act.

Key Points

  • Delhi Customs officials seized over 6 kg of suspected hydroponic weed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
  • The seized high-potency cannabis has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 2.1 crore.
  • An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted after being profiled by customs.
  • The contraband was discovered in six vacuum-sealed packets during X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage.
  • A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized over 6 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at around Rs 2.1 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok and booked a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act, officials said on Saturday.

Understanding Hydroponic Weed Smuggling

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

 

According to an official statement, the passenger arrived in Delhi from Bangkok on June 3 and was intercepted after crossing the green channel on the basis of profiling. During X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, "suspicious images were noticed". A subsequent detailed examination led to the recovery of "six identical vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain Hydroponic Weed (Ganja) weighing approximately 6.020 kg (net weight)", the statement said.

"The market value of the seized NDPS substance is around Rs 2.10 crore," it said. Customs officials said the recovery indicated an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances into India through passenger baggage.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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