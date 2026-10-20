How Pune Customs Foiled Drug Smuggling From Bangkok

Pune Customs officials successfully intercepted a drug smuggling attempt at Pune airport, seizing 1.265 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 44.27 lakh from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, leading to an arrest under the stringent NDPS Act.

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Key Points Pune Customs seized 1.265 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 44.27 lakh, at Pune airport on October 19.

The illicit drug was found concealed in the check-in baggage of an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on an Air India Express flight.

Officials discovered two vacuum-sealed plastic packets of the yellowish-green substance in hidden cavities of the passenger's trolley bag.

The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently sent to jail.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify the backward and forward linkages of this illegal drug supply chain.

Customs officials on Tuesday said they have seized 1.265 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 44.27 lakh in the illicit market from an Indian passenger who arrived at the Pune airport from Bangkok.

Details Of The Drug Seizure Operation

Post-seizure of the drug, the passenger was placed under arrest, they said.

The operation was carried out by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Airport Batch of Pune Customs at the city's international airport on October 19 (Monday).

The traveller arrived from Bangkok on an Air India Express flight and was intercepted based on passenger profiling and routine X-ray screening of check-in baggage, according to the officials.

A detailed examination of the passenger's trolley bag revealed two concealed cavities beneath his personal belongings inside the side linings. On cutting open the inner lining, officials found two rectangular plastic packets sealed under vacuum.

The packets contained a yellowish-green dried plant substance, which was identified as hydroponic weed during preliminary testing, they said.

The weed was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a case was filed against the passenger under the stringent law.

After his arrest, the passenger was produced before a judicial magistrate, who sent him to jail.

Further investigation was underway to trace backward and forward linkages of the illegal drug supply chain, the officials added.

Hydroponic weed refers to cannabis plants grown using soil-free, water-based nutrient solutions rather than traditional soil.