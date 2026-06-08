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How Delhi Customs Foiled Rs 5.38 Crore Hydroponic Weed Smuggling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 10:37 IST

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Delhi IGI Airport Customs have successfully intercepted a sophisticated drug smuggling attempt, seizing 15.38 kg of high-potency hydroponic weed valued at Rs 5.38 crore, cleverly hidden in geysers brought by international passengers.

Key Points

  • Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized 15.38 kg of hydroponic weed, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 5.38 crore.
  • The high-potency cannabis was found cleverly concealed inside two geysers carried by passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur.
  • The bust was a result of passenger profiling, specific intelligence, and detailed examination, which included X-ray screening and dismantling of the appliances.
  • Two passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigations are underway to identify the source, destination, and any larger drug-smuggling network.

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized 15.38 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 5.38 crore, concealed inside two geysers. The contraband was discovered with passengers arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

 

Sophisticated Smuggling Attempt Foiled At Delhi Airport

The two passengers were intercepted on June 7 after crossing the green channel, based on profiling and specific intelligence. Customs officers grew suspicious when they noticed the passengers carrying two brand-new geysers in addition to their checked-in baggage.

Sustained interrogation and examination of their mobile phone communications further deepened suspicion about the appliances. Subsequent X-ray screening indicated concealed contents within the geysers' structure.

A detailed dismantling revealed a sophisticated concealment mechanism, leading to the recovery of 145 vacuum-sealed packets stuffed inside the appliances. These packets contained a green leafy substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

The total gross weight of the recovered narcotic substance was 15.38 kg, with an estimated illicit market value of approximately Rs 5.38 crore.

The suspected narcotic substance has been seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both passengers have been arrested.

Officials stated that further investigations are underway to determine the source and destination of the consignment and to ascertain whether the accused were part of a larger drug-smuggling network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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