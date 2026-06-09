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Home  » News » Passenger Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Rs 1.42 Crore Hydroponic Weed

Passenger Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Rs 1.42 Crore Hydroponic Weed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 09, 2026 00:24 IST

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Delhi's IGI Airport Customs have made a significant drug bust, seizing hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.42 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport seized 4.045 kg of suspected hydroponic weed.
  • The estimated market value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 1.42 crore.
  • A passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted and arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.
  • A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water.

Customs officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized suspected hydroponic weed valued at around Rs 1.42 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, officials said on Monday.

Airport Customs Intercepts Drug Smuggling Attempt

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok on Monday, was intercepted after crossing the green channel at the airport, an official statement said.

 

During X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, customs officials noticed suspicious images, prompting a detailed examination.

The search led to the recovery of six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja), weighing about 4.045 kg, the statement said.

The seized contraband has an estimated market value of around Rs 1.42 crore, it said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended recipients of the consignment, the statement said.

The passenger has been booked in connection with the smuggling attempt, it added.

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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