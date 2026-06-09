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Home  » News » Passenger Arrested With Rs 5.23 Crore Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Passenger Arrested With Rs 5.23 Crore Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 16:22 IST

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Bengaluru customs made a significant drug bust, seizing 14.93 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 5.23 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport, leading to an arrest under the NDPS Act.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru customs seized 14.93 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, at Kempegowda International Airport.
  • The drugs were found concealed in the check-in baggage of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.
  • The accused passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here on Tuesday was arrested with hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, officials said.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Bengaluru customs said that they have seized 14.93 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 5.23 crore, concealed in check-in baggage. The accused, whose identity has been disclosed, was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials added.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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