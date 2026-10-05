Bengaluru Customs Intercept 10 Passengers, Seize Rs 24.53 Crore Worth Hydroponic Ganja

Bengaluru Customs officials have made a significant breakthrough at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing over 70 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 24.53 crore and arresting 10 passengers in a major drug trafficking operation.

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Key Points Bengaluru Customs seized over 70 kg of hydroponic ganja at Kempegowda International Airport.

The seized contraband is valued at Rs 24.53 crore, indicating a major drug bust.

Ten passengers arriving from various international locations were arrested on October 1 and 2.

Significant quantities were seized from passengers arriving from Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Vietnam.

All accused individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In seven different cases, customs officials have seized over 70 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 24.53 crore from 10 passengers who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport here from different countries, officials said on Monday.

Major Drug Bust Operations

Those passengers have been arrested on October 1 and 2 under NDPS Act, they added.

In a series of posts on X, the Bengaluru Customs shared the details of the cases.

They said that on October 2, they intercepted a passenger upon his arrival from Bangkok and seized 6 kg of hydroponic ganja from him. The contraband is valued at Rs 2.10 crore.

All other cases were detected on October 1.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 1 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 35 lakh, concealed to evade customs detection; in another case, 1.37 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 47.95 lakh, was seized from another passenger upon his arrival from Bangkok.

In the third case, 7.90 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.77 crore, was seized from a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, while 12.00 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.20 crore was seized from another passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

In another case, four passengers who arrived from Vietnam were held with 29.80 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 10.43 crore, concealed in baggage, while another passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 12 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.20 crore, concealed in baggage.

All the accused were arrested under the NDPS Act, the officials said.