Customs Intercepts Hydroponic Ganja Smugglers At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru Customs officials have made significant drug busts at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing hydroponic ganja worth crores and arresting passengers under the NDPS Act.

Key Points Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger at Kempegowda International Airport for smuggling hydroponic ganja.

Authorities seized 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, from checked-in baggage.

A second passenger was also apprehended on June 4 with 6.66 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.33 crore.

Both individuals were arrested under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International airport here was arrested with hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, officials said on Monday. The passenger was intercepted by the customs officials on June 5, they said.

Bengaluru Customs Seizes Hydroponic Ganja

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Bengaluru Customs said that 10.20 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.57 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage, was seized from him.

According to the officials, in another incident on June 4, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok was held with 6.66 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.33 crore, concealed in baggage at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport here.

In both the cases, the accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they added.