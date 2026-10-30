Two Arrested In Mumbai With High-Grade Hydroponic Cannabis

Mumbai police have made a significant drug bust, arresting two individuals in Andheri East with high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 66.36 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

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Key Points Mumbai police arrested two individuals in Andheri East with 1.896 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis on Friday.

The seized contraband is valued at Rs 66.36 lakh.

The arrests, Omkar Rajendra Pawar (28) and Piyush Madhukar Dhongade (22), were made after a tip-off and a laid trap.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A further probe is underway to dismantle the supply and distribution network.

Two persons were arrested in Andheri East allegedly with 1.896 kg of high-grade hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 66.36 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Major Drug Seizure In Andheri

The action was taken after a tip-off was received that two persons would arrive near an industrial estate on Paper Box Road to sell the contraband, the MIDC police station official said.

"A trap was laid and Omkar Rajendra Pawar (28) and Piyush Madhukar Dhongade (22) were held. During a search, 1.896 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth Rs 66.36 lakh kept in a red bag was recovered. The accused are residents of Koregaon in Satara district," he said.

The two have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe to unravel the supply and distribution network is underway, the official added.

Hydroponic farming is the method of growing plants using water-based mineral nutrient solution instead of soil.