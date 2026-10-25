Woman Found Dead After Threatening Suicide Over Marriage During Video Call

A tragic incident in Hyderabad sees a 29-year-old woman found dead after allegedly threatening to end her life during a video call with a colleague over marriage, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her Hyderabad flat on Sunday morning.

She allegedly threatened suicide during a video call with a colleague over marriage.

The woman had been in a four-year relationship with the colleague, who was undergoing divorce proceedings.

Police forcibly opened her flat door around 5.30 am after the colleague alerted them.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her flat here on Sunday morning after she allegedly threatened to end her life during a video call with a colleague over marriage, police said.

Investigation Details Emerge

The woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a senior associate with a multinational company in the city. She had been in a relationship with the colleague, a native of Uttarakhand, for four years, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was undergoing divorce proceedings, they said.

"The woman made a video call to him around 2.30 am while he was attending a function with his mother. During the call, she showed him a 'chunni' (scarf) tied to the ceiling fan and allegedly threatened to end her life if he did not marry her," police said.

The man reached her flat around 5.30 am but found the door locked from inside. Police, alerted through Dial 112, forcibly opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

A clues team inspected the scene, and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

A case was registered, and the investigation was on, police added.