Hyderabad police have arrested two individuals following the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities on the city's outskirts, sparking a new investigation into the incident.

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Key Points Two individuals have been arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities.

The victim alleged that the main accused, with whom she was in a relationship, raped her on Sunday, and a second accused later joined him.

The main accused informed police that the woman had demanded money from him.

A case of rape has been registered, and both accused are currently under arrest, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities on the city's outskirts, police said on Tuesday.

The woman alleged that the main accused took her to a place on Sunday and raped her, and that the second accused joined him.

Police said the woman and the main accused were in a relationship. The main accused told police that she had demanded money from him.

A case of rape has been registered and both accused have been arrested, police added.