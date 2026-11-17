Hyderabad police have arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities, highlighting ongoing efforts to address such serious crimes.

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Key Points Two individuals have been arrested in Hyderabad concerning the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, with the main accused taking the woman to a location and raping her, joined by a second accused.

Police stated that the woman and the main accused were in a relationship, and the main accused claimed she had demanded money from him.

A case of rape has been registered, leading to the arrest of both accused on Tuesday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities on the city's outskirts, police said on Tuesday.

The woman alleged that the main accused took her to a place on Sunday and raped her, and that the second accused joined him.

Police said the woman and the main accused were in a relationship. The main accused told police that she had demanded money from him.

A case of rape has been registered and both accused have been arrested, police added.