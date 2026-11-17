Hyderabad police have arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities, highlighting ongoing efforts to address such serious crimes.
Key Points
- Two individuals have been arrested in Hyderabad concerning the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities.
- The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, with the main accused taking the woman to a location and raping her, joined by a second accused.
- Police stated that the woman and the main accused were in a relationship, and the main accused claimed she had demanded money from him.
- A case of rape has been registered, leading to the arrest of both accused on Tuesday.
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with hearing and speech disabilities on the city's outskirts, police said on Tuesday.
The woman alleged that the main accused took her to a place on Sunday and raped her, and that the second accused joined him.
Police said the woman and the main accused were in a relationship. The main accused told police that she had demanded money from him.
A case of rape has been registered and both accused have been arrested, police added.